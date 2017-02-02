Big Game Tailgate: New England Clam Chowder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has the recipes you need to get ready for the big game on Sunday.
New England Clam Chowder Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2/3 cup chopped celery
- 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1/2 cup chopped leek
- 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 cups dry white wine
- 4 cups bottled clam juice
- 1 cup peeled, chopped and boiled russet potatoes
- 4 fresh thyme sprigs
- 4 bay leaves
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
- salt and freshly ground pepper
- 8 ounces canned clams, drained
- 4 ounces bacon, diced and cooked
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
