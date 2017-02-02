Big Game Tailgate: New England Clam Chowder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has the recipes you need to get ready for the big game on Sunday.

New England Clam Chowder Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2/3 cup chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup chopped yellow onion
  • 1/2 cup chopped leek
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 cups dry white wine
  • 4 cups bottled clam juice
  • 1 cup peeled, chopped and boiled russet potatoes
  • 4 fresh thyme sprigs
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy cream
  • salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 8 ounces canned clams, drained
  • 4 ounces bacon, diced and cooked
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

