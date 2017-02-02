Ben & Jerry’s debuting ‘Pint Slices’ for ice cream fans

(WFLA) – Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is introducing a new ice cream bar for fans to enjoy.

“Pint slices” are available now in most Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops, and will be rolling out to grocery stores nationwide soon.

Flavors include Americone Dream, chocolate fudge brownie, chocolate chip cookie dough and vanilla peanut butter cup.

Scoop shops and grocery stores selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream can be located using their website.

