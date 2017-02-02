Above & Beyond the Classroom: Henrico teacher inspires creative solutions

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Good Morning Richmond is highlighting people who are going above and beyond the classroom.

Mike Guyer is a teacher at Deep Run High School in Henrico County. He shows 8News anchor Amanda Malkowski that learning goes far beyond math and English, and sometimes comes in the form of art.

“We need creative solutions, and this class actually offers a lot of that,” Guyer said. “I think the future needs more innovative thinkers. We need solutions to problems that won’t come from doing the same things the same way.”

Students get credit for taking things out of the classroom and getting involved in the Richmond arts community.

“They can earn levels by taking classes at the VMFA or submitting work to the artworks gallery,” Guyer said.

In the process, students learn about themselves.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to put yourself out there, and I have some really brave students that really put themselves out there and sometimes even cry during critique because it’s work that matters to them,” Guyer said.

Student Peyton Miller says the class has had a huge impact on her life.

“I haven’t been in a class before where I feel such community,” Miller said. “It’s like even if we don’t hang out outside of school — when we come in the art room and we sit down, it’s like we’ve been friends forever.”

