Young man fighting for his life following shooting on Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A young man is fighting for his life in the hospital Wednesday morning following a shooting on Richmond’s south side.

Police continue to piece together what happened and search for the two men they believe were involved in this shooting.

Police say they received the call around 12:45 a.m. and found a young man shot on Afton and Lynhaven Avenues.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s still no word on a motive or a description of the two men police are now searching for.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.