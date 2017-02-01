Two families pleading for answers in Henrico County cold case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two grieving families in Henrico County are pleading for justice and say they need a witness to collar the person who killed their loved ones.

“My family struggles with this every day. No day’s been easier than the next and we deserve justice and we’re not going to stop until we get it,” said Daiquan Johnson, whose 25-year-old cousin, Larnell Logan Jr., was one of two men murdered in Henrico County on August 24, 2015.

The other victim was 33-year-old Titus Howard. Someone shot the two friends in the head inside a second-floor unit at the Colonial Apartment complex off of Azalea Avenue.

“This thing is tearing me up,” Howard’s uncle, Otis Edleton, said. “I don’t want neither family to leave this earth not knowing what happened to their loved ones.”

According to investigators, there has been plenty of talk on the street about what happened to the two victims.

Detectives even suspect they know who may be responsible, but what they don’t have is hard evidence that could put someone away for the crime.

“It’s like finishing a run and you can see the finish line, but you’re stuck in the mud. You just can’t get there. You see where you wanna be. You know how to get there, you’re just stuck,” Detective Jeff Ensor said.

Logan Jr. left behind a toddler daughter and Howard is survived by a young son. Both children now forced to grow up without their fathers. Relatives say the least they deserve is the peace that can only come with an arrest.

“It ain’t no street code when it comes to your family,” Howard’s big brother, Thomas Goode, said. “It ain’t no street code. It’s love.”

If you have any information that can help this case, the victims’ families ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

