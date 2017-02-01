RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is taking the lead to protect your child’s heart.

For the second year in a row, we’ve teamed up with the Ryan Lopynski Big Heart Foundation to offer free heart screenings to students.

The event is Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Weinstein Center for Recreation and Wellness.

Anyone interested is encouraged to pre-register. For more information and/or to sign up, click here.

