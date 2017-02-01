Richmond Fire crews respond to house fire in Highland Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in Richmond Wednesday morning.

Battalion Chief Kent Taylor told 8News that just before 7:30 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department was dispatched to the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue for a report of a structure fire.

Six fire companies were dispatched and firefighters say gray smoke was visible from the outside of the house. The fire was marked under control at 7:36 a.m.

No one was inside of the house and no injuries were reported.

The fire was located at the back of the house on the second floor and confined to one bedroom. However, Taylor says the house will still have smoke and water damage.

The house is furnished but RFD believes no one currently lives in the home.

The area is blocked off for at least another hour for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.