Railroad crossing repairs to close Old Bermuda Hundred Rd. in Chester

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) – Due to railroad repairs, Old Bermuda Hundred Road (Rt. 618) in Chester will be closed to through traffic between Ramblewood Drive and Golf Course Road. (Rt. 620) at the crossing location beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m.

Drivers can expect the closure to be in place through 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 if weather permits.

Drivers can follow the posted detours around the crossing closure:

For passenger vehicle traffic:

Take Golf Course Rd. (Rt. 620) to Ramblewood Dr. back to Old Bermuda Hundred Rd. (Rt. 618).

For truck traffic:

Use Jefferson Davis Hwy. (Rt. 1) to West Hundred Rd. (Rt. 10) as an alternate route.

