RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) joined forces with Best Friends Animal Society to start their $14 pet adoptions promotion.

The promotion started Wednesday, Feb. 1 and will last until February 14.

For more information, visit here.

