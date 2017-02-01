Missing Va. teen and her baby could be in danger

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old baby boy.

Teenager Lizzy Lizbeth Rivera Colindres, and her son, Aidan David Castillo Rivera, were last seen on January 14 at their home on Rhoden Court, in Springfield.

She was reported missing by her mother the next day and they were entered as missing juveniles.

Detectives initially believed Rivera Colindres left voluntarily with Aidan and their son’s father, 18-year-old Jose Ivan Castillo Rivas. But new information suggests she and the baby might be in danger and left home out of fear of him.

Police describe Lizzy Rivera Colindres as Hispanic, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds. She has long black hair with light-colored strips in it. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective K. Mason (571-585-2378) or Detective M. Fox (571-489-1796) or the Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131 or you can contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting http://www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637).

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.