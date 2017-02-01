James River Association accepting applications for ‘floating classroom’

Richmond, VA (WRIC) — The James River Association is accepting applications for the 7th annual James River Expedition, “a floating classroom.”

Selected students who apply will go on one of three week-long trips that collectively travel the length of the 340-mile James River over the summer.

During the expedition, which begins June 25th, participants will learn about conservation, responsible stewardship and the river’s history while camping and traveling aboard canoes, kayaks and bateaux rafts.

High school students within the James River watershed are encouraged to apply before the deadline, Friday, March 10th.

No previous paddling or camping experience is required. Educational staff will provide instruction on paddling, camping and team-building.

Interested teachers and students can find more information and applications here.

