Falcons reflect on journey from Signing Day to Super Bowl

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — For college football fans, today is a holiday of sorts: National Signing Day. For most recruits, this can feel like the end of a long road, but in reality, it’s only the start…with the Super Bowl as the final destination.

“It was one of the most exciting days of my life. National Signing Day was amazing, was so cool, was super fun,” says Patrick DiMarco, fullback for the Atlanta Falcons.

But the journey to Super Bowl LI didn’t start in the playoffs. It didn’t start at the beginning of the regular season, or even in the offseason.

For the players taking the field on Sunday, their road to Houston started back in high school on National Signing Day.

While making it to the Super Bowl is every football player’s dream, thoughts of being on this stage were as far from their mind then, as their signing day seems now.

“It seems like it was a long time ago. It’s just crazy thinking about it. I never would’ve thought it’d be in the position I am coming out of high school,” Falcons safety Keanu Neal says.

“[Playing in the Super Bowl] was probably the last thing I was thinking,” jokes Brook Reed, linebacker for the Falcons.

“I was probably thinking: ‘How am I going to be facing 350-pound linemen?’ When I signed for the [Univ. of Arizona], I wasn’t huge five-star guy coming out.”

Reed was a three-star recruit, to be exact. And he was far more recruited than his teammate Patrick DiMarco, who was only a two-star prospect.

But far and away the biggest recruit on the Falcons’ roster was Julio Jones.

“There was a lot of media. It was good, though, just to have my family there who’s been supporting me at the beginning of my career,” says Jones, Falcons receiver and five-star recruit.

However, recruiting rankings are not the best indicator of NFL success. The average star ranking for the two teams is about 2.75 stars out of five.

Only three five-star prospects are expected to start on Sunday: Jones and New England Patriots’ Martellus Bennett and Malcom Brown.

Whatever their ranking, or school, their different journeys all brought them here to football’s biggest stage.