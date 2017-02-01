Dozens rally in downtown Richmond against Supreme Court nominee

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In response to President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, there was a rally Wednesday night in downtown Richmond.

Over 50 people gathered outside the offices of Senator Mark Warner and Senator Tim Kaine.

“It is so important for Senator Warner and Senator Kaine to hear from their constituents,” said Anna Scholl, with Progress Virginia. “They work for us.”

Progress Virginia hosted a crowd outside the senator’s offices, all to stand up against nominee Neil Gorsuch.

“This next Supreme Court justice will help shape the court for up to a generation and that means that we need to have someone who’s going to stand up for our values stand up for our families and stand up for the constitution,” Scholl said.

Scholl said everyone had different reasons for coming with concerns ranging from immigration to women’s rights.

Speaker Margie del Castillo spoke about her own mission to protect reproductive rights.

“As a mother myself and having been able to plan my family and decide when to have my daughter, I realize that’s a huge right to have and I want my daughter to have that when she grows up,” Margie Del Castillo said.

Del Castillo said she knows that this decision will impact not only her lifetime, but her daughter’s as well.

“It’s really key right now to come and tell Senator Warner and Senator Kaine,” Del Castillo said. “Here in Virginia stand up for us and vote against this nominee.”

