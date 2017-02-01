Construction for GRTC Pulse Project on W. Broad Street begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Construction for the GRTC Pulse Project began Wednesday. This project may cause some traffic headaches and lane changes on Broad Street.

GRTC wants to make clear there is no need to detour off of Broad Street as two travel lanes in each direction will remain open.

Construction activities for the project will continue with traffic signal work on Broad and Main Streets. Preliminary station construction has also begun on Broad Street.

According to GRTC, initial station construction activities lay the groundwork for the stations. This groundwork includes demolition of concrete medians and curbs to facilitate station construction.

Between late January 2017 and late May 2017 is when GRTC expects the median stations to be constructed. GRTC says curb and median work will be on-going in the coming months and will update as progress is made.

