Big Game Tailgate: Sauerkraut Fritters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s no secret: Every big game MUST be paired with the perfect snacks.  And what better way to prepare for the big game than by preparing delicious snacks yourself?

8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo recently met up with Bill Erlenbach, Associate Director of Culinary Art at Stratford University, to learn about how to prepare and cook ‘Sauerkraut Fritters.’

FULL RECIPE:

Fritter mix:

  • Cooked, diced Edwards Surry Sausage, and cooled
  • Cooked and diced bacon, cooled
  • Sauerkraut drained well
  • Cream cheese, softened
  • Gruyere Cheese, grated
  • Whole grain mustard
  • Eggs
  • Crushed red pepper

Breading:

  • Flour
  • Beaten eggs
  • Fine ground Panko bread crumbs

Procedure:

  1. Combine all fritter ingredients in a bowl and mix well
  2. From mixture into walnut-sized balls, place on a plastic-lined tray and refrigerate for at least two hours
  3. Coat the fritters lightly in flour, then dip in beaten egg and finely roll in bread crumbs
  4. Deep fry at 350 degrees until golden brown
  5. Drain on paper towel and serve hot

