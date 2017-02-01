America is running low on bacon

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The country’s bacon reserves are at the lowest level in half a century.

The demand for bacon is outpacing the supply and pig farmers are struggling to keep up with the world’s appetite for it.

Right now, the U.S. inventory is 7.8 million pounds, which is the lowest since 1957.

The inventory is not expected to run out, but you can prepare for a possible uptick in prices for bacon.

