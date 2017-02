RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday is National Signing Day! That means it’s the first day that football players and other student-athletes can sign a National Letter of Intent to accept a scholarship to play their sport in college.

The 8News sports team Mitch Carr and Chip Brierre are driving all around town to capture this big day for local student athletes.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.