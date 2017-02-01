2 people transported to hospital after crash in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were transported to the hospital Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Colonial Heights.

The crash occurred around 10:45 a.m. on Woods Edge Road. One the vehicles overturned and a person had to be cut from the vehicle.

Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and both were transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.