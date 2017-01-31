Tickets for last circus stop in Richmond on sale

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Tickets are now on sale for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Richmond.

This is the circus’ last stop in Richmond before it shuts down permanently later this year.

There will be several shows at the Richmond Coliseum from March 23 to March 26.

