Survey finds thousands of drivers fail to stop for school buses in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over the course of a week-long survey that was conducted back in October, Henrico County school bus drivers kept a record of thousands of motorists who were caught blowing past their flashing stop signs.

“We really want the best for our students and for community safety,” says Josh Davis, the Director of Pupil Transportation for Henrico County.

Davis conducted the survey to find out just how many people violate this road rule — and how often.



“We stop 18,000 times a day, so there’s a lot of activity with our fleet, and what we found was over that one week period, the drivers saw about 3400 violations.”

Local bus driver Dwayne Gardner called it a ‘major problem.’

“Matter of fact, it happens at least once or twice every week,” he said.

According to Davis, the data shows Hiliard Road, West Broad Street and Williamsburg Road were the hot spots for offenders.

Last year, Henrico Police gave out 46 tickets to drivers who illegally passed school buses.

Sargent R. G. Netherland with the Henrico County Police Department said drivers always have to stop unless there is a physical barrier like a concrete or grass median dividing the road’s opposite directions.

“Where the confusion comes is there are multiple examples of roads where we have that center turn lane which is paved, but there’s no dividing barrier between the two,” Sargent Netherland explained. “People have to stop in all directions on that.”

Hungary Spring Road, which runs in front of Hermitage High School, is a combination of both. Davis says he just wants drivers to pay attention and use care.

“We just want the community to be aware that this is an issue and to be a little bit more mindful of the school bus,” he said.

if you get caught passing the flashing stop sign of a school bus, you’ll be charged with reckless driving, could face up to $2500 in fees, and possible jail time.

