Richmond’s Cline named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for fourth time

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Richmond senior T.J. Cline earned his league-best fourth Atlantic 10 Player of the Week award, the conference office announced Monday.

Cline became the first player in Richmond history to record a triple-double this weekend as he led the Spiders to a 101-90 win over Duquesne with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

A native of Plano, Texas, Cline also had a big game against Rhode Island as the Spiders defeated one of the league’s top teams at home on Wednesday night. He finished the week averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. He shot 69.0 percent from the field in the two Spider wins to put Richmond in sole possession of first place.

Cline has tallied nine double-doubles which ranks 32nd in the country. He is one of just 18 players to notch a triple-double in the country this season. He ranks fifth in the league in points, second in rebounds and second in assists. His assist rate of 38.9 currently ranks 11th in the nation.

Cline has now won four Atlantic 10 Player of the Week awards, more than any other player in the Atlantic 10 this season.