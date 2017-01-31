Police seek help locating missing Henrico County man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico County are seeking the public’s help locating 34-year-old Curtis D. Prioleau. He was last seen on Thursday, January 26 and police say family members are concerned for his welfare.

Prioleau was last seen driving a black 2005 Jeep Cherokee in the 4000 block of Nine Mile Road. Police say he was supposedly traveling to Newport News but don’t believe he made it to his destination.

He is described as a 6-foot-2, 215-pound black male. No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

