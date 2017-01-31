Megan Walker celebrates McDonald’s All-American selection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In front of a school assembly at Monacan High School gymnasium, senior Megan Walker stood with head coach Larry Starr holding up the jersey she’d be wearing in this year’s McDonald’s All-American game on March 27th in Chicago, IL.

“I like my team,” says Walker of her fellow eastern squad teammates in the All-American game, “Mikayla Coombs, a UConn commit, is on my team and a couple of other girls I’ve played with before so we’re familiar with each other.”

Walker, who signed her national letter of intent on November 10th, 2016, to play for Geno Auriemma at UConn, is one of 24 girls selected from around the country to participate in the McDonald’s All-American game. She is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2017 and currently her Monacan Lady Chiefs (22-0) are ranked sixth in the country according to USA Today’s Super 25 National Rankings.