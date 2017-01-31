Man convicted of killing Chesterfield woman in crash to be sentenced

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The man convicted of killing a Chesterfield woman in a fatal crash last year will be heading to court for his sentencing today.

Christopher Brasher will soon learn his fate at the Chesterfield Circuit Court.

Brasher could possibly face 10 years behind bars.

It was May of last year when Brasher was driving down Branders Bridge Road, crossed the double yellow lines and hit collided head on with 45-year-old Dorothy Beach who was driving a Chevy Cruze.

Beach was only five minutes away from her home. She died at the scene of the crash.

Beach leaves behind two children and a granddaughter.

Brasher was charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and DUI. His sentencing is set to start at 1 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

