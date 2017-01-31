Hanover firefighters unite to help fire chief fighting incurable cancer

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover firefighters are uniting to help one of their own.

Assistant Chief Henri Moore was recently diagnosed with cancer. So his fellow firefighters are raising money to help Henri and his family get through the difficult ordeal.

Las week, dozens of firefighters lined up in Henri’s neighborhood to welcome him home from the hospital. They even celebrated the moment and their friend with a 10-minute video.

“it was amazing. just to show love and support you know for Henri and his family, for his children, his parents. Just outstanding,” says Hanover firefighter Steve Phillips.

Henri is a husband, a father and an assistant fire chief who has battled blazes in Hanover for decades… Now he’s fighting a form of cancer that can’t be snuffed out. It’s aggressive and incurable.

“When somebody’s in need, we step up,” adds Phillips, “We come to work. We make things happen, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Hanover firefighters are raffling off a week in the Outer Banks to raise money for Henri and his family. They’ve sold hundreds of tickets and hope to raise thousands of dollars for the mounting medical bills.

“He’s our friend. He’s our coworker. He’s our boss but he’s part of us. He’s part of the firefighters’ brotherhood and sisterhood.”

That coworker “family” is doing everything they can to let Henri know they have his back.

Here is a Go Fund Me page for the Moore family.

Click here for details on the Outer Banks raffle tickets.

