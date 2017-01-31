Fire erupts at Chesterfield Longhorn Steakhouse

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews battled a blaze at the Longhorn Steakhouse located on Hancock Village Street in Chesterfield Tuesday afternoon.

Chesterfield Fire officials say it started as dumpster fire outside with some extension to the building.

8News is heading to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.