RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two days before National Signing Day, Benedictine linebacker Ellis Brooks decided he will attend Penn State. Brooks had offers from dozens of schools, including Oregon, Maryland, Northwestern, and Louisiana State, to which he took official visits.

Brooks took his fifth and final official visit to Penn State. Former Nittany Lions linebacker and Washington Redskin Lavar Arrington coached Brooks while he was preparing for the UnderArmour All-American game.