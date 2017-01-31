Police: 11-year-old missing Williamsburg girl found

UPDATE: Williamsburg Police and Fire report that the missing Williamsburg juvenile, Chazmin Crew, has been found.

No further details were released.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing in Williamsburg.

Police say Chazmin Crew was last seen leaving Berkeley Middle School and going into a nearby wooded area around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say Crew may be trying to get to Petersburg where she has family. She is reportedly wearing tall black boots, gray fitted pants with writing on them, a brown coat with fur on the hood and a floppy leather back-pack.

Williamsburg Police and Fire, Virginia State Police K-9, Hampton K-9 and York County authorities are conducting a search for Crew.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331.

