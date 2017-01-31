1 dead after accident involving dump truck in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person was killed and other injured after a dump truck ran a red light and struck at least one vehicle at an intersection in Petersburg on Tuesday.

The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Route 460 and Wagner Road.

Police say one victim was med-flighted to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries. Another victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the wreck.

All eastbound and westbound lanes of Rte. 460 are closed near Wagner Road while authorities continue to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

One