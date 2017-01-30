VSP on scene of fatal two-vehicle crash in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are on scene of a fatal two-vehicle fatal crash in Nottoway County.

VSP says the crash occurred at Darvills Road and Military Road around 8:10 a.m.

The state police crash reconstruction team is assisting with the crash which remains under investigation. Next of kin notification is pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

