VDOT: Slick driving conditions across Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Light snow overnight has coated many roads across Central Virginia, creating slick driving conditions Monday morning.

VDOT reminds motorists to use its 511 Virginia system to check the status of roads before leaving and to use caution if travel is necessary.

VDOT says crews have been on duty since Sunday evening and continue to treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. As of 5 a.m., they report these conditions:

Interstates – Clear in Albemarle and Fauquier counties. I-64 in Louisa County has some slick and snowy patchy on the pavement.

Primary highways – Slick conditions reported on Route 20 in eastern Albemarle County and Route 33 in northwestern Greene, as well as on routes across Culpeper, Fluvanna, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. Otherwise clear in Albemarle, Fauquier and Greene counties.

Secondary roads (numbered 600 and above) – Moderate, or snow-covered, roads across Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties. Patchy snow in Culpeper, Fluvanna and Louisa. Clear conditions reported in Albemarle, Fauquier and Greene.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia web site, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

