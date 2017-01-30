Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over the next 5 years

SEATTLE, WA (WCMH) — Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies responding to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

Starbucks Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz says the Seattle-based coffee chain will hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. The hiring initiative isn’t limited to the U.S. either; the company says the hiring will happen in all 75 countries in which it operates.

According to a news release from Starbucks, the hiring initiative will prioritize refugees who served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel. The release also said that Starbucks will help its Mexican partners if they are affected by any new immigration or trade rules.