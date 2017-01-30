Shepherd’s Center in urgent need of volunteers

Related Coverage The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is Positively Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield has an urgent need for volunteer drivers to transport seniors to medical appointments and the grocery store. They’re also calling on phone receptionists to receive calls and schedule rides.

Receptionists would work from the Shepherd’s Center office at 6800 Lucy Corr Blvd. Areas in need of drivers include Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester, Hopewell, Dinwiddie and Prince George.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, a nonprofit interfaith organization, offers free accompanied transportation, in-home handyman services, and low-cost classes to adults 50 and older. For more information, call The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield at 804-706-6689, or click here.

