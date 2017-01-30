School closings, delays for Monday

(WRIC) — Some schools across Central Virginia have closed or delayed Monday due to winter weather.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools, Louisa County Public Schools, Culpeper County Public Schools, Stafford County Public Schools, and Orange County Public Schools are closed.

Caroline County Public Schools are on a 2-hour delay.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

