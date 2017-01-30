Richmond mayor addresses city’s violent weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) Just before Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney toured the Department of Public Works building on Commerce Avenue Monday afternoon, he talked about the weekend violence that hit the city.

Three people were shot and killed during a 24-hour span on Sunday. Two of those deaths have been ruled homicides.

Mayor Stoney said stated the police department cannot curb violence without help from the community.

“The chief is doing a great job, the police are doing a great job, but they’re not superheroes,” Stoney said. “We need the help of every community member we have in every neighborhood to get the information (police) need to keep our neighborhood safe, so the chief is dealing with a lot. He’s staffed with 775 in personnel, but he’s at 690 right now.”

“The chief is doing a great job, the police are doing a great job, but they’re not superheroes.”

Stoney added that many of the victims killed in the city this year lived outside of Richmond.

“It is saying this is not just a Richmond issue, this is a regional issue,” Stoney said. “It involves all of us, so matter where you live in the region, a loss in one neighborhood is a loss for all of our community.”

Yasheka Derhart was one of the victims killed this weekend. Police said Derhart was found shot to death in a car near Griffin Avenue and West Ladies Mile Road. Her sister went to the scene Monday afternoon looking for answers.

“I’m just trying to believe that it’s not true,” she told 8News. “I’m just trying to grasp the fact that I’m never going to see her again.

“She kept running into the wrong people and one of the wrong people is the one who killed her and I know it,” she added, sobbing. “She ran into the wrong person and they left my sister dead you know?”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.