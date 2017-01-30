Report finds Virginia State Parks stimulated more than $224 million in 2016

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A new report finds that Virginia State Parks helped stimulate more than $224 million in visitor spending in 2016.

The report, from the Virginia Tech Pamplin College of Business, shows how the 37 state parks in the Commonwealth affect the economy.

The parks support more than 3,500 private and public jobs and yielded $19 million in tax revenue last year.

Out-of-state visitors spent about $98 million through the state parks in 2016.

