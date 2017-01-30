Rally calling for Richmond to be sanctuary city for all

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A rally is planned Monday to try and make Richmond a “true sanctuary for all” people.

Latinx, black, Muslim and LGBTQ+ individuals from Richmond will gather at the federal courthouse building in Richmond for the rally. They say everyone is welcome to attend.

Organizers say the whole point is to send a message to local, state, and federal governments that they stand solidarity and to protect the people who call Richmond home.

In a release about the event, organizers said Richmond leaders have the responsibility “to protect its residents by adopting local policies to address the persisting issues of policing, state violence, and racial justice.”

According to the release, these policy changes include, but are not limited to:

A separation of local law enforcement and immigration enforcement

Policies that de-criminalize and reduce arrests

Adopt and enforce directives against profiling, demand respectful treatment of people who are transgender/gender nonconforming

The rally will start at 6 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse on E. Broad. Street.

There’s also a petition circulating online calling Mayor Levar Stoney to step up in response to President Trump’s executive order.

That petition has more than 700 signatures Monday morning.

