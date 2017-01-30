Police investigating after man shot inside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are investigating after a man was shot inside his home Monday night.

Officers tell 8News they were called to a residence in the 5100 block Orcutt Lane in the city’s southside at roughly 8:40 p.m.

Once on scene, they found an adult male victim inside his home suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.