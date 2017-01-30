Man dies at hospital after being shot in Richmond’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway after a man was shot in Richmond’s south side.

Authorities say the man showed up to Chippenham hospital just before 11 p.m. Sunday. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Forestview School Drive.

No other details were released on this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.