Local refugee camp volunteer weighs in on immigration ban

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman who has worked with refugees is weighing in on the president’s controversial immigration ban.

Kate Semp volunteered at a Syrian refugee camp in Greece last November where she witnessed the struggle confronting families who were fleeing their homes.

“I can’t imagine what it takes or what’s going on in your life that getting on a dinghy and crossing a river with your children is your best option,” Semp said.

She explains that people searching for a safe haven hoped they might find it in the U.S.

“Waiting their turn, following the process and then their turn comes and its uh, we changed our mind. You know I can’t imagine what that feels like and that’s not who we are as Americans. That’s not who we are as people,” adds Semp.

The Short Pump mother of five felt compelled to help after getting involved with a Richmond effort called Carry the Future. In November of 2015, the group collected hundreds of baby carriers and shipped them overseas to help refugee families.

Semp believes allowing those families to cross our borders should be about people, not politics. She also hopes the protests will initiate conversations which could ultimately lead to more hope and less fear.

“I think we just can’t be controlled by fear. I mean that’s how terrorism works, right? And the more fear they create, the more power they have. I just absolutely believe that kindness and love are way more powerful than fear.”

Semp says there are several faith-based organizations in our area that have been preparing to welcome refugees to Richmond. Now, with the immigration ban, those plans are in limbo.

