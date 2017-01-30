Husband of woman found dead in Norfolk home arrested in Henrico County

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The husband of a woman who was found dead in a Norfolk home over the weekend was arrested in Henrico County and charged with murder.

Police told 8News Sister Station WAVY they were called shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 1600 block of East Bayview Boulevard to check on the welfare of a woman. When officers got to the scene, they found 36-year-old Sophan Torn dead inside her home.

Torn’s death was originally classified as undetermined. Police on Monday said the investigation is now a homicide.

Torn’s husband, 40-year-old David M. Tackett, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Henrico County.

Tackett is charged with second degree murder. He’s currently being held in Henrico County with no bond.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.