HCPS accepting book donations to enhance reading program

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you have a surplus of old reading material collecting dust inside your home, consider making a donation to Henrico County Public Schools. The school district is accepting books and magazines in hopes of offering its students a wider range of content.

According to a release, middle and high schools in the county ‘are embracing a mix of ambitious schoolwide and individual reading goals during the 2016-17 school year’ as part of the ‘Reading and Writing Across the Curriculum Challenge.’

“While we are blessed with resources in Henrico, in regard to our literacy focus we believe the more choices that students have, the better,” Superintendent of Henrico County Public Schools Patrick Kinlaw said.

Items can be dropped off during regular hours at the main office of any HCPS high school or middle school. Click here for suggestions for possible book donations are available for high schools and here for middle schools. Collections will continue through the end of the school year.

“We want to increase students’ interest in reading, and the public can assist with donations,” said Omega Wilson, the school division’s director of high school education. “Studies show that when kids have more choice, they’re more likely to read and to learn from what they’re reading.”

HCPS staff members will review donated reading material before it is distributed to classrooms.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.