WATCH: Protesters gather at airports across US to fight Trump’s executive order detaining, banning Muslims

(NEXSTAR) — The day after Pres. Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order banning refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, protests have erupted at airports across the U.S.

According to the New York Times, the ACLU estimates that 100-200 people from the seven nations included in the ban as well as others were arrested and detained at airports in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Dallas, Seatle, Boston, Washington D.C. and other cities around the U.S. where protesters have gathered.

Some of those detained include legal residents of the United States with green cards and visas, international students attending American universities, and Muslims traveling to America for business and vacation.

Protesters gathered quickly this evening, and will likely continue in the coming days.

Here’s a look into some of the protests:

NEW YORK CITY

WATCH LIVE: Massive Anti-Trump Protest After Immigrants Detained at JFK – https://t.co/zynyi1iqPA pic.twitter.com/IMJ5uszdAp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 29, 2017

Protesters as far as the eye can see at #JFKTerminal4 standing against this racist and illegal #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/SuM66ZV0oK — Nasty Professor (@alwaystheself) January 28, 2017

CHICAGO, IL.

Thousands of protestors at O’Hare terminal 5 #muslimban protest. “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.“ pic.twitter.com/rbY1hzvolg — Christopher Jobson (@christopherjobs) January 29, 2017

VIDEO: "From Palestine to Mexico all the walls have got to go." Chicago O'Hare protest. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/kO27EhzvQY — Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) January 29, 2017

DALLAS, TEXAS

More jubilance for arrivals here in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/z0aSe6qOHv — jg (@JustinGlawe) January 28, 2017

Tearful reunion as Najah of #Syria reunites with daughter Miriam Yasin Dallas airport. Najah, 54, has a green card. Crowd cheers #MuslimMama pic.twitter.com/CjbNT4Za5m — Dianne Solis (@disolis) January 28, 2017

SEATTLE, WA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF.

Lax immigration ban protest https://t.co/ux6jzsnmIw — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 29, 2017

Crowds at LAX chanting "Let them in!" Protest against refugee ban is growing. pic.twitter.com/tXMmnIJbVP — Alene Tchekmedyian (@AleneTchek) January 29, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DULLES INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT)

Another woman who had been detained at Dulles is reunited with her family. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/e4m4usaxfx — Our Revolution! (@OurRevolution2) January 29, 2017

The moment some of those detained emerged from detention here in Dulles pic.twitter.com/7p22grGkGS — Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) January 29, 2017

BOSTON, MASS.

Chants of Let them in! at Boston Logan #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/FozzjJm2ZC — Luke O'Neil (@lukeoneil47) January 29, 2017

Boston announces last person being detained has walked out#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/kUuXUJ9doJ — Daniel Parmer (@dparmer) January 29, 2017

Spotted: @SenWarren has arrived to Logan Airport for the #MuslimBan protest in Boston pic.twitter.com/uYSIHf5j1r — Daniel Hajjar (@DanielGHajjar) January 29, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA.

Philadelphia International Airport. Mayor has arrived. pic.twitter.com/5CO2IlP3JF — Roy Eidelson (@royeidelson) January 29, 2017

PORTLAND, ORE.

"Say it loud, say it clear!" "IMMIGRANTS ARE WELCOME HERE", Portland International Airport pic.twitter.com/S28VChkSxG — radical al-Jabraist (@mathpunk) January 29, 2017

SAN FRANSISCO, CALIF.

Protesters vow to stay until ALL detainees released at San Francisco airport #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/VkHzQ84Xuo — Thinker (@SmellTheTea) January 29, 2017

Tiny little protesters at San Francisco airport: "I want my grandparents back from Iran." pic.twitter.com/JxAxj4wOtg — Blake Montgomery (@blakersdozen) January 29, 2017

Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017