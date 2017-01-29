Two people hospitalized following shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people are recovering at VCU Medical Center following a shooting in Richmond’s northside.

Richmond Police arrived to the 1200 block of Highland View Avenue around 7:06 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, police discovered two people had been shot and were transported to VCU Medical Center by a privately owned vehicle.suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is currently no suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.