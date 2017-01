We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — Zoos throughout the world are throwing it down on Twitter.

After the Smithsonian’s National Zoo tweeted a picture of a 4-day-old baby seal, the game was on.

A woman from Virginia challenged the Virginia Aquarium, sparking a game of one-upmanship between the two facilities.

.@VAAquarium This is Redd, our endangered Bornean orangutan infant. And he is the cutest. Do you fold yet? #challengeaccepted pic.twitter.com/ED6WiZun1R — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

It wasn’t long before other zoos joined in, including Ohio’s own Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Kisses from baby gorilla JJ! This cutie and mom, Tabibu, are now on view daily. #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/lqtdviMSQo — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) January 27, 2017

Welcome this cozy cheetah cub to the #cuteanimaltweetoff! pic.twitter.com/vdhUKmyRqa — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 26, 2017

Here at the #AustraliaZooWildlifeHospital we get to meet the cutest animals in the world & also save their lives! #cuteanimaltweetoff 🐨🦎🌏 pic.twitter.com/I6QB0wid8C — Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) January 26, 2017