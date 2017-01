QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Quebec City police say people have died during a shooting at a mosque in the provincial capital.

Police did not say how many died in the Sunday shooting.

Quebec City police spokesman Constable Pierre Poirier said two suspects were arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

