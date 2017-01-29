Police investigating 2 shootings in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight.

One of the shootings occurred around 12:40 a.m. at the 5400 block of South Prestonwood Avenue.

Police say a man walked outside and was shot several times. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The other shooting occurred just before 3:30 a.m. on the 3400 block of Light Street in Ettrick near the Virginia State University campus.

A fight broke out at a party and a man was shot in the arm, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital and is also expected to be OK.

Police are asking anyone who may have information with both of these shootings to call police.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.