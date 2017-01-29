Police find man suffering gunshot wound deceased in crashed vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police found an adult male dead in a crashed vehicle suffering a gunshot wound in Richmond Sunday night.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Snead Road in Richmond around 9 p.m. after reports of gunfire and a crashed vehicle. On arrival, they discovered a male believed to be in his 20s dead behind the wheel of the crashed vehicle suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information available at this time.

