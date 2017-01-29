Person suffers non-life threatening injuries in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is suffering non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Henrico County Sunday night.

Police responded to the 300 block of Newbridge Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening. Upon arrival, they discovered a person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries are expected to be non-life threatening.

Police are still investigating this incident. No suspect information has been made available at this time.

