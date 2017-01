RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring and 15 of his state attorney general colleagues issued the following statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on immigration.

My colleagues & I stand opposed to this un-American action. Trying to get info as quickly as possible and continue to explore options. pic.twitter.com/ZIr6iuP2gp — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) January 29, 2017

